Sushant case: Cops to record Bhansali’s statement on July 6

The statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recorded on Monday in connection with the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said on Friday.
Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but could not work with him apparently due to date issues.
Rajput (34) was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14.
The Bandra police have summoned the ace Bollywood director and he will join the investigation on Monday, when his statement will be recorded, the official added.
The police, who are probing angle of possible professional rivalry in the case, will enquire about reasons behind the actor’s depression, he said.
Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but due to date issues, things did not work out between them as the actor had signed a contract with a big production house.
The police will try to understand the circumstances in which the rising star of Bollywood killed himself, the official said.
The police have so far recorded statements of 29 people, including Rajput’s family members, his close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi, who was the actor’s co-star in her debut film ’Dil Bechara’
Rajput, who had started his acting career from TV, starred in films such as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Sonchiriya’. But his most prominent role came as popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.
