Surge continues as Maharashtra records nearly 16,000 new cases

Pune district reports new single-day high of over 3,100 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported a new high of 15,817 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its active case tally to 1,10,485. While 56 more deaths took the total toll to 52,723, the State’s case fatality dipped to 2.31%. The State’s recovery rate stood at 92.79%, with 11,344 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total tally has reached 22,82,191 and the cumulative recoveries stand at 21,17,744. “Of 1,73,10,586 laboratory samples tested thus far, 22,82,191 (with the case positivity rising to 13.18%) have returned positive, with over 97,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported a new single-day high of over 3,100 cases — the highest in the State — to take its tally to 4,33,237. Seven deaths were reported as the toll reached 8,121. However, as per district authorities, the active case tally has surged past 17,000, while the death toll has crossed 9,350. The district accounted for over 20% of the State’s case surge.

1,647 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,647 new cases, taking its tally to 3,40,290, of which 11,083 are active. Four deaths took the city’s toll to 11,523.

Nagpur district reported over 2,000 cases as its total case tally reached 1,68,915, of which 15,011 are active. With six deaths, its toll has reached 3,563. Nashik reported over 1,000 cases again to take its tally to 1,35,513, of which 5,272 are active. Two deaths took the toll to 2,087. Neighbouring Jalgaon reported over 1,000 new cases and 10 deaths as its tally reached 68,308, of which 4,802 are active. Its death toll has reached 1,538.

In western Maharashtra, neither Satara nor Kolhapur reported any fatalities. Satara reported 155 new cases as the total case tally rose to 60,458, of which 1,773 are active. Sangli reported 35 cases and two deaths as its tally reached 51,735, of which only 685 are active. Its death toll stood at 1,798. Kolhapur, too, reported 35 cases as its total case tally reached 50,068, of which just 340 are active.

A total of 5,42,693 people across the State are in home quarantine and 4,884 are in institutional quarantine facilities.