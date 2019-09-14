Supriya for click ‘selfies with potholes’ campaign

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Friday renewed her attack on the Maharashtra government over potholed roads, and alleged it was not adhering to its promise of getting them cleared by December 15. She asked people to and share it on social media tagging the Chief Minister’s office. “Doubt crops up whether pothole-free Maharashtra is a rarity or what. The reason is the condition of the roads in the state due to potholes...,” Ms. Sule tweeted.
