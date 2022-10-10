Supreme Court to hear appeal against Anil Deshmukh’s bail on October 11

The Bombay High Court had granted Mr. Deshmukh bail on October 4 but stayed the implementation till October 12

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 10, 2022 16:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on October 11 an appeal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

Chief Justice U.U. Lalit said the case would be listed on Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made an urgent mentioning.

The Bombay High Court had granted Mr. Deshmukh bail on October 4 but stayed the implementation till October 12 as the central agency had said it wanted to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister was granted bail on the grounds that he was over 70 years of age with no criminal antecedents.

The case dates back to March 20, 2021, when former police commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing Mr. Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The High Court, on April 5, 2021, had directed a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Deshmukh by CBI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai
corruption & bribery
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app