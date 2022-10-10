Supreme Court to hear appeal against Anil Deshmukh’s bail on October 11

The Bombay High Court had granted Mr. Deshmukh bail on October 4 but stayed the implementation till October 12

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on October 11 an appeal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

Chief Justice U.U. Lalit said the case would be listed on Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made an urgent mentioning.

The Bombay High Court had granted Mr. Deshmukh bail on October 4 but stayed the implementation till October 12 as the central agency had said it wanted to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

The former minister was granted bail on the grounds that he was over 70 years of age with no criminal antecedents.

The case dates back to March 20, 2021, when former police commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing Mr. Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits.

The High Court, on April 5, 2021, had directed a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Deshmukh by CBI.