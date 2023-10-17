Supreme Court gives Maharashtra Speaker last chance to set timeline for anti-defection proceedings against CM Shinde’s camp

October 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on October 17 gave Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar a final opportunity to frame a realistic time schedule to hear and decide the anti-defection proceedings against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs.

In the previous hearing, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had slammed the Speaker for reducing the proceedings to a “charade” by “merrily” deferring hearings.

The court accepted Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta’s submission that he would personally intervene with the Speaker during the Dussehra vacations to finalise a firm set of modalities for the pending disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court posted the case for its next hearing on October 30.

‘Cannot defeat SC orders’

On October 13, Chief Justice Chandrachud said the Speaker had disregarded the court’s September 18 order to prepare a schedule to complete the disqualification proceedings against the Shinde camp. The court had even warned that it may even be compelled to set a timeline of two months for the Speaker, who is acting as tribunal under the Tenth Schedule, to complete the proceedings.

“Somebody has to advise the Speaker that he cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court like this… He is acting as an election tribunal when he is hearing disqualification petitions under the Tenth Schedule. He is amenable to the jurisdiction of this court,” the Chief Justice had observed.

‘Cannot delay till next poll’

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A.M. Singhvi, for petitioner and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Sunil Prabhu, had urged the court to decide the responsibilities of the Speaker while acting as an election tribunal under the Tenth Schedule.

Mr. Mehta had in turn blamed the Uddhav Thackeray camp for rushing to the Supreme Court like “school children complaining to the teacher”.

The court, however, had categorically said it would not allow the Speaker to drag the disqualification proceedings till the next election, which would make the Tenth Schedule proceedings against the Shinde camp infructuous.

On May 11, a five-judge Bench had directed the Maharashtra Speaker — in his capacity as tribunal under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution — to hear and decide the disqualification petitions within a “reasonable time”. A total of 56 MLAs are facing disqualification under the Tenth Schedule. There are 34 disqualification petitions pending, waiting for the Speaker to decide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.