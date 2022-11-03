Supreme Court dismisses plea to rename Bombay High Court

Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by a former judge seeking directions to change the name of Bombay High Court to Maharashtra High Court

PTI New Delhi
November 03, 2022 13:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Bombay High Court building. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Supreme Court on November 3 turned down a plea seeking directions to change the name of Bombay High Court to Maharashtra High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath dismissed the petition filed by a former judge.

Also read: What’s in a name? Plenty

“These are issues for law makers to decide. What fundamental right is prejudiced for you to bring it here?” the Bench said.

The plea filed by Thane-based V.P. Patil, who had served as a judge for 26 years, has also sought a direction to the authorities to take effective steps for implementation of a clause of the Maharashtra Adaptation of Laws (State and Concurrent Subjects) Order, 1960 for conservation and preservation of distinct culture, heritage and traditions of the people of Maharashtra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil said authorities concerned in other States should also be directed to change the names of their high courts as per the name of the States where they are located.

Also read: Govt. moves Bill to change names of High Courts

It said that the assertion of the word ‘Maharashtra’ denotes special significance in the life of a Maharashtrian and its usage must also find expression in the name of the high court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
laws
Maharashtra

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app