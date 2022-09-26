Supreme Court directs Bombay HC to hear and decide bail plea of Anil Deshmukh expeditiously

PTI New Delhi
September 26, 2022 16:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh outside Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on September 26 directed the Bombay High Court to hear and decide expeditiously the bail plea of Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli noted that the bail plea of Mr. Deshmukh is pending in the High Court since March 21.

Also Read
Court reserves order in bail pleas by Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh

“Any person who has filed a bail application has a legitimate expectation that his plea will be disposed of at an early date. Keeping an application for bail pending is not consistent with the Right to Life under Article 21.

“We issue a direction and permit the petitioner to apply before the learned judge to whom the case has been assigned tomorrow. The application shall be taken for hearing during the course of this week and decided expeditiously,” the Bench said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

Justice N.J. Jamadar of the High Court is hearing the bail plea of Mr. Deshmukh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
laws

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app