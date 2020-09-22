Supporting suspended MPs, Sharad Pawar to observe one-day fast

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will be observing one-day fast, in solidarity with eight MPs who were suspended from Rajya Sabha for their behaviour in the House.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Pawar also a Rajya Sabha member, claimed it was the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson who didn't follow rules on Sunday. "Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman should have listened to the protesting MPs who were showing him the rulebook. But he did not and wanted to rush with voice vote," Mr. Pawar said.

"I have been in parlimentary politics for over 50 years, but never seen such behaviour from the Chair," he added.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh was in the Chair on Sunday, when two farm Bills were passed in Rajya Sabha amidst protests from Opposition.

The same deputy chairman who did not follow rules, went to meet protesting MPs and gave them tea. I am happy that protesting MPs did not touch his tea, Mr. Pawar said. "Even people of Bihar will not like the behaviour of RS deputy chairman," Mr. Pawar said taking a dig at the BJP for bringing Mr. Harivansh's home state in the issue.

NCP is among several opposition parties who have decided to boycott the Monsoon Session.