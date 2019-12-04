Suppliers warn JJ Hospital over dues

A group of drug and surgical device suppliers has warned that they will stop catering to the State-run JJ Hospital if its dues are not cleared soon.

The All Food and Drug Licence Holders Foundation (AFDLHF), an association of suppliers, has claimed the hospital has pending dues to the tune of ₹10 crore.

The association has warned that the hospital is running critically low on reagents required to carry out the basic complete blood count, and patients are likely to be affected.

“One of the vendors who supply the reagents wrote to us on Monday stating that he has pending dues worth ₹1.5 crore. Besides, there are other vendors of medicines, surgical dressings, gloves, etc., who have pending dues, which are collectively estimated at ₹10 crore,” said Abhay Pandey, president of AFDLHF, adding they have sought a meeting with the government authorities. “We will give them a week’s ultimatum or else stop the supply.”

A reagent supplier said he has pending dues of ₹80 lakh from JJ Hospital, ₹30 lakh from St. George Hospital, and ₹10 lakh from Grant Medical College in Gondia. Cama Hospital recently cleared his ₹12 lakh which had been pending for the last two years.

JJ Hospital dean Dr. Pallavi Saple said she is in the process of clearing many dues pending since 2013 on a day-to-day basis. “As far as the reagents are concerned, we have stock that would suffice for a month. There is no way that a patient will not be able to undergo blood investigations because of the pendency.”

Dr. Saple said since she joined in September she has had monthly meetings to take stock of pendency and requirements. “Many vendors have met me with their issues. I am working to streamline things.” According to Dr. Saple, she plans to clear the dues of most vendors in the next 10 days.