‘Supplementary funds unnecessary’

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for 2015-16 has found that the supplementary fund provision of ₹35,468.54 crore for the year “unnecessary”.

“As against the original provision of ₹2,53,591.80 crore, expenditure of ₹2,36,066.30 crore was incurred, thereby it required no supplementary funds. Seeking supplementary provisions was avoidable since the expenditure did not reach the level of origin provision,” said the report.

The report said in view of overall savings of ₹52,9954.04 crore , the supplementary provision of ₹35,468.54 crore proved wholly unnecessary.

The report also pointed out ‘Rush of expenditure’ in the last month of the financial year. According to the Bombay Financial Rules, 1959, rush of expenditure in the closing month of the financial year should be avoided. “Contrary to this, in 280 sub-heads, expenditure exceeding ₹10 crore each amounting to ₹20,940.56 crore, more than 50% of the total expenditure was incurred in March 2016,”

The government has also made unwarranted and irregular advances from Contingency Fund, observed CAG. It has questioned the ₹77.20 crore spent on foreseeable instances. The State spent ₹32 crore from the fund for purchase of a house in London where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar lived.