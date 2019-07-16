Sunday BEST: over 49% rise in weekend travellers

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking’s decision to cut bus fares has made its services attractive to weekend travellers.

On Sunday, a little over 14.63 lakh single tickets were sold, a 49.5% jump over the 9.7 lakh single tickets sold on July 7.

On Saturday too, BEST saw a hike of 35% in the number of single tickets sold as compared to the previous Saturday. BEST officials said season pass holders were not included to assess the daily passenger growth as they are normally calculated on a monthly basis, and the increase in sales of monthly passes could only be ascertained at the end of the month.

The BEST Undertaking had slashed its fares starting July 9 as part of the reform package suggested by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Under the new fare structure, the minimum bus fare was revised to ₹5 for the first 5 km from ₹8 for the first 2 km for non air conditioned (AC) buses. Only four slabs exist in the new structure — 0 km 5 km, 5 km to 10 km, 10 km to 15 km, and over 15 km. The fare for journeys over 15 km is capped at ₹20 for non-AC buses and ₹25 for AC buses.

BEST has seen a sharp increase in its passenger count in the days following the implementation of the new fare structure.

On Friday, it sold 24.99 lakh tickets, which was 45.7% higher than on Monday, when it sold a little over 17 lakh tickets.