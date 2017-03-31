Summer’s sizzling onset kills 2 in State

Mumbai: Soaring temperatures in northern Maharashtra have claimed the life of at least two people, State government officials said. They said a 70-year-old woman from Beed and a 14-year-old girl from Aurangabad succumbed to heat strokes. Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said at least five people have died due to the rising heat.

Officials said Rupabai Misale, whose death was reported on Tuesday, died while waiting for a bus at the Beed bus stand. She had apparently dozed off and passed away in her sleep, they said. Details of the teenaged girl’s death is awaited by the State government as she died in a private hospital.

Temperatures in much of the State have been hovering between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius, with Beed, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Buldhana among the worst-affected districts. Dr. Satish Pawar, Director, State Health Services said only two of the reported deaths can be said to have been caused by heat stroke. “We also heard about a third case but the post mortem revealed the person had suffered a heart attack,” he said.

Dr. Pawar added that several awareness activities are undertaken across the State as an annual exercise on precautions illagers should take to escape the heat. “Our healthcare workers specifically visit households to educate pregnant women, new mothers and children about the dos and dont’s of tackling the heat. Also, when a typical case of heat stroke or dehydration is brought in, our staff is trained to take basic steps immediately.”

As part of initial response, a heat stroke or severe dehydration patient is wrapped in a cold towel, doused with water and put on intravenous fluids. While the normal body temperature is 37 degrees Celsius, the temperature rises to above 39 degrees in such patients. “In severe cases, the temperature regulation system of the body is completely paralysed,” Dr. Pawar said.

The weather department has also warned that the situation may continue for the next few days. “We have issued a heat wave warning to Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra,” VK Rajeev, Director (Mumbai), Indin Meteorological Department, said. “It isn’t a heat wave at the moment. The summer is here and dry winds are coming in from the deserts,” he said.

Dehydration cases rise

“Fortunately, heat strokes are uncommon in Mumbai but we are getting a lot of dehydration and headache cases triggered by the heat,” Dr. Pratit Samdani, who practices at several south Mumbai hospitals, said. “These cases are coming with the typical symptoms like nausea, giddiness and muscle cramps in some cases. The basic line of treatment is a lot of hydration and giving them water with ORS.” Dr. Samdani said he has seen at least 15 patients suffering from dehydration over the past week.

Medical experts suggest carrying ORS to sip through the day in case one has to be outdoors for an extended period. Sipping water regularly, standing in the shade as much as possible and not skipping meals also help in preventing a sudden dehydration attack.

State Health Minister Deepak Sawant said his ministry has instructed all State-run hospitals to open centres for sunstroke patients. “Government-run hospitals, primary health centres and district health officers have been categorically asked to sensitise people about ‘heat therapy’ and avoiding exposure to the scorching sun.” Last summer, nine deaths were reported due to sunstroke in the State. With PTI inputs