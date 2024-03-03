Suicide due to mental trauma after break-up can't make for case of abetment: Mumbai court

March 03, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Suicide due to mental trauma after a break-up does not make for a case of abetment, a court here observed while acquitting a woman accused of abetting her former boyfriend’s death.

It is "morally" incorrect to change partners as per one’s whims and fancies, but there is no remedy under the penal law for the person facing rejection in a relationship, the court held.

Additional sessions judge N P Mehta made these observations on February 29 and acquitted Manisha Chudasama and her fiancée Rajesh Panwar who were accused of abetting the suicide of Nitin Keni.

Mr. Keni was found hanging in his house on January 15, 2016, and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"Morally, it is incorrect to switch love partner at one’s whims and fancies, but if one sees from the provision of penal law, no remedy lies with the victim whose partner has switched his or her love relationship with other on her/his choice," the judge observed.

The judge, in his order, said that to constitute abetment under 306 of the Indian Penal Code there should be active suggestion, instigation or encouragement on the part of the accused to push the deceased to end their life.

"A person gets emotionally broken if the partner to whom he loves breaks the relationship without any reason. If there are hard breaks in a love relationship and one partner commits suicide because of mental trauma would not bring his case under section 107 read with 306 of the IPC," the court added.

The prosecution had argued that Ms. Chudasama and Mr. Panwar had mentally tortured the victim driving him to suicide.

Mr. Keni was in a relationship with Ms. Chudasama, but she dumped him and got engaged to Mr. Panwar, they said.

The defence contended that Mr. Keni was stalking Ms. Chudasama and she had lodged a police complaint against him, but he persisted.

The court said that from the testimony of the prosecution, it appears that the deceased was "upset and mentally disturbed", and went into a depressive state of mind soon after he found out about Ms. Chudasama’s relationship with Mr. Panwar.

Assuming Ms. Chudasama got engaged to Mr. Panwar after breaking up with Mr. Keni, the circumstance should not have caused him to take extreme steps, the court said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

