Suffering from a ‘rare disease’: Irrfan Khan on Twitter

Irrfan Khan on Monday said he is suffering from a rare disease, and that he will share details when there is a conclusive diagnosis. In a Twitter post, the 51-year-old actor said he and his family were jolted by the development, and requested fans and followers to not speculate on his health.

His post read: “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible.

“In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

On February 21, the actor’s spokesperson had released a statement saying he has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice. The next day, director Vishal Bhardwaj, who was scheduled to begin the shoot of his next film starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, postponed filming citing health concerns of his lead actors.