Submit database of migrants on May 4, HC tells collectors

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed district collectors to prepare a database of all migrant workers stranded in their districts, mention whether their basic needs are being met, and if psychological counselling is being provided to them in view of the novel coronavirus lockdown.

A Bench of Justice R.V. Ghuge was on Wednesday suo moto hearing a petition on the condition of migrant workers and daily wage labourers in various districts and also the difficulties faced by doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

The Bench directed collectors to prepare a database of all the migrant workersand whether there are shelter homes for taking care of such people who are unable to travel back to their homes.

Also read: Bandra migrant workers’ protest: Congress sees bid to disturb communal harmony

“The collectors shall also inform the court whether any efforts have been made by the local administration to arrange a psychological counselling facility for such migrants, to ensure they are not driven to any extreme step or do not suffer psychological trauma,” the court said.

The database should be prepared within two weeks and submitted to the court on May 4, it said.