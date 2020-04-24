Submit CCTV footage from Jitendra Awhad’s house to magistrate, HC directs police, State

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the police and the State government to submit CCTV camera footage from the bungalow of Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad to the Thane judicial magistrate.

The footage allegedly shows a man being beaten up on the premises of the Nationalist Congress Party leader’s residence.

A single Bench of Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by Thane resident Anant Karmuse, a civil engineer, who has alleged that he was abducted and beaten up by men working with Mr. Awhad over a social media post. Mr. Karmuse’s post was about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light candles and diyas on April 5. Mr. Awhad had announced on social media that he would not follow what Mr. Modi had said.

However, government counsel Deepak Thakare denied Mr. Karmuse’s allegations, and said they were unfounded. He urged the court to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The High Court issued notices to the State government and the police, directing that the CCTV camera footage, call data records and other evidence be preserved and sent to the Thane judicial magistrate.

On April 8, Mr. Karmuse had filed a complaint of assault, kidnapping and criminal intimidation against unidentified supporters of Mr. Awhad, at the Vartak Nagar police station in Thane. Five people were arrested, and a court sent them to police custody. Mr. Karmuse has alleged that some police officials were also involved in the abduction.