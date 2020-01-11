Students say ‘no’ to tobacco, junk food

Students from 268 municipal schools on Thursday took part in an inter-school art competition aimed at curbing the consumption of tobacco and junk food.

The event was jointly organised by Salaam Bombay Foundation and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Damodar auditorium in Parel.

Among dignitaries who attended the event were Dr. Santoshi Suryakar, medical officer, school health programme, BMC; professor Dinkar Pawar, art department, BMC; and professor Suvarnagouri Ghaisas, music and art department, BMC.

Tshering D. Bhutia, vice-president, preventive health and nutrition, Salaam Bombay Foundation, said, “The performances looked at pathways to healthy living, a theme that resonated through all art forms. The students came up with innovative ideas to make their peers aware of the need for a healthy environment. Students from convent schools and private schools get such opportunities to showcase their talents, but for the students of municipal schools, this is a huge opportunity.”

The students performed songs, a skit, and displayed posters on quitting smoking. Bhushan Udgirkar, who teaches art in BMC schools, said, “The quality of the posters was good. One can actually see the level of maturity these kids have.”

Sagar Lele, a trained singer who was one of the judges at the competition, said, “These children will contribute a lot to this country when they grow up. Therefore, this initiative is beneficial for the nation. The best part is that they were spreading the word through art forms which made this event more interesting.”