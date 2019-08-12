Students’ organisation steps in for flood relief

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), to mark the festival of Id-ul-Azha, will conduct a daylong drive to gather funds for the flood-affected people in Maharashtra. A team of students has also reached the villages that have been affected due to the heavy downpour for relief operations.

The drive is planned in nine districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Nanded, Solapur, Parbhani and Latur. Members of the SIO will collect funds from the public outside mosques and in fairs organised in several areas.

“After the namaz is concluded, we will collect funds from the public. We have already spoken to various mosques and have sent appeal letters asking for their assistance. With the drive, we aim to collect around ₹10 lakh,” said Uzair Ahmed Rangrez, State secretary of the SIO, south Maharashtra.

Special prayers for the flood-affected people have also been organised. The proceeds from the sale of the sacrificed animals’ skin will also be used for relief work.

The funds will be transferred to the team deployed on the spot. “Our local members have been involved in the relief operations for the past week. An additional team of 10 people has reached the flood-affected areas and will spend their Id working on the ground. The funds gathered will be used to buy and distribute the basic necessities like ration, drinking water, and medicines,” Mr. Rangrez said.

Mosques near Malvani, Kurla, Bhiwandi, Mira Road, Palghar and CSMT— will be part of the drive.