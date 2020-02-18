Students from north-east subjected to racial slurs: TISS forum

Students of from north-eastern States at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have said they have been at the receiving end of racial discrimination over the past few days due to the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2, also called coronavirus.

The Northeast Students’ Forum has issued a statement highlighting the rise in the number of such cases and called for the TISS administration and government bodies to take necessary measures to keep it in check. They highlighted a recent case of a student from Nagaland and her friend being subjected to outright racial discrimination at Maitri Park in Chembur on February 10.

“Not only was a video of the visiting friend filmed without consent and circulated through social media by neighbouring people to raise an alarm about a potential carrier of coronavirus from China, but when confronted for this blatant misinformation and breach of privacy the student also met with other forms of slurs and threatening behaviour,” the statement said. Prof. Asha Banu, dean, Student Affairs at TISS, said they initiated the process for the student to be accommodated on campus on an emergency basis but stated that the issue was a larger one and society as a whole needed to be sensitised.

The statement added that several other students from the north-east have been subjected to name-calling such as “Corona” and “Coronavirus” at various public places. “We would like to bring this matter to the notice of concerned authorities to adopt adequate measures to ensure safety of students who are vulnerable to racial discrimination,” it said.