Students’ Council elections to make way for State polls

The State government has postponed the Students’ Council polls in 11 non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra and has decided to conduct it after the Assembly elections.

The Students’ Council elections were originally scheduled to be held in August-end and students had started preparations for their campaigns. On Thursday, Minister for Higher and Technical Education Vinod Tawde said if both elections are held so close to each other, it might lead to law and order problems. The State elections is expected to be held around mid-September or October.

Mr. Tawde said, “The model code of conduct would be in effect at the time of elections and the district collector and the police will be busy ensuring the fair conduct of the polls. So they have raised concerns about holding the Students’ Council polls simultaneously. The decision to postpone the elections was taken after due consultation with the Home Minister and the Election Commissioner. An ordinance to the effect will be sent to the Governor.”

Expressing displeasure at the decision, Mahesh Samant, general secretary of the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, said, “Knowing the situation, they could have scheduled the Students’ Council elections in advance. The government has postponed the polls despite knowing they are being held after 26 years.”

‘Violation of Act’

Advocate Sachin Bansode, Maharashtra State coordinator of Chhattra Bharati, said, “As per the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, the Students’ Council elections must be held in the first half of the year. The government is violating the Act by postponing the elections.” Dr. Sunil Patil, director, Department of Students’ Welfare at University of Mumbai, said he has not received any notification from the government on the postponement of the polls.

Dr. Patil said, “As far as I am concerned, the poll is not postponed, and is taking place as per the schedule. Even on Thursday, I went to Thane and met with various college teachers to discuss the elections with them.”