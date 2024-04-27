Student bodies demand revocation of TISS circular

April 27, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Mumbai

Six student bodies of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have jointly called the circular banning all forms of assembly, meetings and demonstrations within the institute’s campuses as unconstitutional and unprecedented under the garb of the Model Code of Conduct. They have demanded the same to be withdrawn.

The six organisations opposing the April 24 circular are Adivasi Students’ Forum, Ambedkarite Students Association, Fraternity, Muslim Students Forum, Northeast Students Forum and Progressive Students Forum.

The ban on all activities is being seen as an attempt to stifle free speech and curb student’s participation in activities guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. TISS has not only barred demonstrations and protests but also holding any online activities as well.

“Model Code of Conduct governs the conduct of political parties and candidates during the elections. Therefore, it cannot be used to strip away the democratic rights of the students...to free speech and expression,” reads the joint statement.

The statement claims that the circular is just an excuse to put a blanket curb on student activities inside the institute’s four campuses for over a month.