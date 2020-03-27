Stuck at home, more people are streaming web series than movies

Web series are more popular than movies on over the top (OTT) platforms in the times of social distancing and self-isolation, a study on media consumption has found.

As many as 61% viewers prefer webseries as opposed to 21% opting for films, according to the study conducted between March 19 and 25 by media consulting firm Ormax Media. A total 1,500 respondents of ages 15 and above were polled online across 92 cities.

On television, 63% said they were watching news more often than before, while 58% said they were viewing more movies.

However, more than media consumption, it’s bonding with the family that people (60%) appear to be spending time on, followed closely by OTT platforms (57%), social media (46%) and television (44%). With work from home mandatory in many cities, 29% said they were doing more office work at home now than before.

“The idea was to try and understand the difference that has come to play now when people have more time at home. What is it that they are spending it more on,” Ormax CEO Shailesh Kapoor said. One option chosen by some was gaming, which may not figure prominently in the poll now, but could increase in the weeks to come, he said.