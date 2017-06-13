Actor Krittika found dead in Mumbai flat

The decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman was found in her Andheri flat on Monday afternoon.

According to Amboli police, the residents of Bhairavnath Housing Society in Four Bungalows in Andheri informed the police control room about a foul smell emanating from one of the flats on the first floor of the building. The information was relayed to the Amboli police and a team reached the spot. The door was broken down and the decomposed body of the resident, identified as Krittika Chaudhary (26), was found lying on the floor in the living room. The police took the body to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for post-mortem and a search of the house was conducted.

‘No sign of suicide’

An officer with the Amboli police said, “There were no indications of the victim having committed suicide. The house was in a disarray, which has led to the suspicion of murder. The only other possibility is that she might have committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, but nothing to substantiate this was found near her body either. The body was too decomposed to find out if there were any external injuries or signs of strangulation. We are awaiting reports of the post-mortem examination so that we can find out the exact cause of death. The level of decomposition suggests that she had been dead for around three days.”

Native of Haridwar

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report and will register an FIR of murder in case post-mortem examination indicates that Kritika was killed, said officers.

“Kritika was a native of Haridwar and was staying alone in the building, while trying to get a break in the film industry in Mumbai. We have contacted her family members and they are on their way,” another officer said. Inquiries are also made with her neighbours, while footage of CCTV cameras in the area for the last three to four days is being scanned, the police said.