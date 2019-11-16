Streaming service MUBI now in India

Curated film streaming service, MUBI, known for its spread of world cinema, launched in India on Thursday.

The service provides a separate section for curated Indian films, including Shyam Benegal’s Making of the Mahatma (1996), Sudhir Mishra's Dharavi (1991), Mani Kaul’s Uski Roti (1970), Anup Singh’s Qissa (2015), Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay (1988), Mrinal Sen’s Ek Din Achanak (1988), and Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa (1957).

MUBI offers a collection of selected films, introducing a new movie every day, often presenting classics and independent films that have made rounds at international film festivals. “We want more people to watch great cinema, and I’m delighted that we can now spotlight local filmmakers and cinema in India,” Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of MUBI, said.

Film producer, Guneet Monga, joined the streaming service as a content advisor in September. “Film lovers can now watch amazing films like Salaam Bombay and Andaz Apna Apna, alongside globally renowned gems like Moonlight,” Ms. Monga said.

The subscription for MUBI is available for an introductory price of ₹199 for the first 3 months.