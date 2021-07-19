Stranded revellers rescued from Kharghar hills, police and fire brigade continue to comb the area

The police said due to heavy rains, the water level of a stream behind the golf course increased due to which the tourists were stranded at the hills.

Around 116 revellers who had gone to Kharghar hills in Navi Mumbai city, have been rescued by Kharghar police and a team of fire brigade since Sunday evening. Of the 116, 78 were women and five children who were rescued.

"After getting stranded on the hills, one of the revellers informed the control room following which we started the rescue operations," senior police inspector Shatrughan Mali from Kharghar police station said.

The entry to the Kharghar hills and Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar area were restricted since last month owing to the drowning incidents and other accidents that have happened in the past. However on Sunday the tourists managed to go to the hills at sector 5 in Kharghar unnoticed by the police.

The police said due to heavy rains, the water level of a stream behind the golf course increased due to which the tourists were stranded at the hills. The fire brigade and the police rescued the stranded people by putting ladders over the stream.

"We have been warning people to not venture out into the hills and waterfall during rains and endanger their lives. We have boards put up as well as police bandobast but people keep finding ways to reach the place. There are many pathways to reach the hill. Due to torrential rains, the stream got swollen and the people could not return after which they informed us. We haven't taken any legal action, but from next time, we would take," Mr Mali said.

The people rescued were residents of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. The police and fire brigade team continue to look around the hill area to confirm if there are any more people stranded.