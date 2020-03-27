Stranded in State: Jharkhand, Punjab CMs seek Uddhav’s help

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been coordinating virtually with his counterparts in the country to help out-of-State workers stranded in Maharashtra.

Chief ministers of Punjab and Jharkhand reached out to Mr. Thackeray seeking help to rescue migrant workers, devotees, truckers and several others stuck due to border controls imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. Mr. Thackeray assured help and took action, senior officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

‘Minimise inconvenience’

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh this week had requested Mr. Thackeray to ensure the return of Sikh devotees stranded due to cancellation of trains in Nanded. Mr. Thackeray then directed the Nanded district administration to minimise the inconvenience caused to devotees bound for Amritsar. “The Nanded Administration has taken care of their stay and safety in Nanded while their food has been taken care of by the Gurudwara Board,” Mr. Thackeray tweeted in reply to Mr. Singh’s request.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed to Mr. Thackeray to help 63 migrant workers stuck in Navi Mumbai as they could not board trains to Jharkhand. “The Chief Minister informed Mr. Soren that the workers should stay where they are to avoid the spread of COVID-19. He then directed the local administration to look after the workers,” an official said.

Tharoor tweets request

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor too reached out to Mr. Thackeray and pointed out that a large number of truck drivers from Kerala were stuck on roads after delivering fruits and vegetables in Gujarat. They are held up in Bhiwandi without food, water or toilet facilities, he said. “Could Maharashtra Govt kindly instruct police to allow them to go toKerala? Their conditions are poor and police are behaving inhumanely. Please help. The four hours from PM’s speech to #lockdownindia were not enough for trucks to drive back from Gujarat to Kerala” he tweeted.

Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray immediately responded to the tweet and directed the local administration to allow the truckers to leave Maharashtra after due checks and controls, officials said.

Aaditya Thackeray said the Chief Minister has asked all District Collectors to reach out to all those belonging to other States who are stuck in Maharashtra due to the lockdown and ensure that they are looked after well. “This is a time when the federal structures are being tested on compassion. I’m glad all CMs are also connecting to seal the borders, open the hearts and help people,” he said.