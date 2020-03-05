‘Stopping toll at city entry points will weigh on govt.’

The government will not stop collecting toll at the five entry points to Mumbai and on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as it will cost the exchequer up to ₹18,344 crore.

There has been a long-standing demand to waive toll on all entry points to Mumbai, as done in other parts of the State. In 2015, the government shut down 12 toll plazas and exempted light vehicles and State transport buses on 53 toll nakas, excluding the entry points into Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had protested against this in the past. The Bharatiya Janata Party government, before coming to power, had promised a toll-free Maharashtra, but when in power had taken a U-turn. Anant Gadgil (Congress) asked a question in the Legislative Council regarding a committee formed under the Chief Secretary to study the matter.

In his written response on Wednesday, Urban Development Department Minister Eknath Shinde said, “If light vehicles and State transport buses are given waiver on the toll nakas to Mumbai and on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the contractor will have to be reimbursed ₹6,863 crore and in five instalments, he will have to be given ₹9,463 crore. Similarly, if the tolls are shut at once, the contractor will have to be reimbursed ₹13,379 crore and in five instalments, he will have to be given ₹18,344 crore as compensation. Since this amount is large, the government has decided not to stop toll.”