Stop insulting Hindus: Fadnavis to Uddhav Sena

January 16, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis, responding to Sanjay Raut’s doubts about the Ram temple’s construction site, said that that Sena (UBT) had no significant role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked Shiv Sena (UBT) to refrain from disrespecting the sentiments of crores of Hindus. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 16 asked Shiv Sena (UBT) to refrain from disrespecting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Mr. Fadnavis, responding to Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s doubts about the Ram temple’s construction site in Ayodhya, said that the party had no significant role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and criticised their actions for offending Hindu sentiments.

“You [Sena (UBT)] don’t have any contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. And the act of hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus is wrong,” the senior BJP leader said, adding that they should stop insulting Hindus.

On Monday, Mr. Raut asserted that the temple is being constructed four kilometres from the original site.

