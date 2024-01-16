Stop insulting Hindus: Fadnavis to Uddhav Sena

January 16, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 16 asked Shiv Sena (UBT) to refrain from disrespecting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Mr. Fadnavis, responding to Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s doubts about the Ram temple’s construction site in Ayodhya, said that the party had no significant role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and criticised their actions for offending Hindu sentiments.

Also Read | Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya

“You [Sena (UBT)] don’t have any contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. And the act of hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus is wrong,” the senior BJP leader said, adding that they should stop insulting Hindus.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Mr. Raut asserted that the temple is being constructed four kilometres from the original site.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT