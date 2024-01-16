Stop insulting Hindus: Fadnavis to Uddhav Sena

January 16, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 16 asked Shiv Sena (UBT) to refrain from disrespecting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Mr. Fadnavis, responding to Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s doubts about the Ram temple’s construction site in Ayodhya, said that the party had no significant role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and criticised their actions for offending Hindu sentiments.

Also Read | Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya

“You [Sena (UBT)] don’t have any contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. And the act of hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus is wrong,” the senior BJP leader said, adding that they should stop insulting Hindus.

On Monday, Mr. Raut asserted that the temple is being constructed four kilometres from the original site.