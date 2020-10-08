Stick to 90 hectares for Coastal Road project in Mumbai, says Supreme Court

Civic body must take CRZ clearance for reclaiming land above it, says apex court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated it may not see a problem with the reclamation of 90 hectares for the Coastal Road Project in Mumbai, but the municipal corporation will have to take CRZ clearance for reclaiming land over the 90-hectare mark.

“We see no problem with the 90 hectare, but anything above 90, you will have to get CRZ clearance... Stick to 90,” Chief Justice S.A. Bobde orally suggested to senior advocate Darius Khambata, representing the municipal corporation, during the hearing.

Mr. Khambata informed the court that his client has already made an application before the Maharashtra CRZ authorities.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing respondents led by Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavasay Sakhari Society, however said the increase in land reclamation from 90 hectares to 111.5 hectares has transformed the project. “It is a completely different project now... They have completely altered it,” Mr. Divan argued. He sought a blanket stay of the project.

The Bench reserved the issue for passing orders.

The court is hearing an appeal filed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai against a Bombay High Court decision to stop work on the road project till it gets a proper environmental clearance.

On December 17 last year, the apex court found that the High Court “needs to be stayed having regard to the factor of balance of convenience; prima facie case and irreparable damage/injury”.

The apex court had said the petitioners were “free to reclaim the land, build the road thereon and secure the road. They shall however not carry out any other development work until further orders of this court”.

The various local societies have contended that “the project is not just about a road. It touches on 90 hectares. The road is only a tiny stretch but large areas of land would be reclaimed”.