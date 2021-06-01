Step up security for SII CEO Poonawalla, suggests Bombay HC

Mumbai

01 June 2021 17:29 IST

Bench asks Maharashtra govt to rethink issue, reassure vaccine maker

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday suggested that the Maharashtra government do a rethink on security for the CEO of vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, saying, “He is playing a very substantial role.”

A division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Abhay Ahuja was hearing a petition filed by advocate Datta Mane seeking Z plus Security for Mr. Poonawalla as he is allegedly being threatened by chief ministers and businessmen to supply the COVID vaccine, Covishield. The petition also sought a direction from the court to register an FIR against those threatening Mr Poonawalla.

Appearing for the State government, Deepak Thakare told the court that Mr. Poonawalla has already been provided with Y category security. The court then asked about the number of police personnel deployed for his security and added that the concerns raised in the petition must be taken care of.

The court went on to say, “The manufacturing of the vaccine is in our State, which is a welfare State and a modern State. Our expectation is that someone must talk to him and assure him protection.”

“This is just our suggestion; we are not passing any orders. Assurance should be given from the top level to him. If few words can be spared by the highest functionaries from the Home Ministry...,” the court said.

The court directed the State to rethink about his security and said, “We are expecting that a higher State functionary will speak to him and whatever is necessary for his protection will be provided by the State.” The matter will be heard next on June 10.

The court observed, “Presently see his role, it is a very substantial role. Please do not treat it as adversarial litigation.”