Staying positive: NMMC starts library at jumbo COVID-19 care centre

In a first, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a library for the COVID-19 patients at its jumbo facility at the CIDCO exhibition centre.

“The idea is to keep the minds of the patients engaged while recovering with positive thoughts. Their stay at the jumbo COVID-19 care centre should be stress-free and give them more energy for a positive life. Thus we took the initiative,” NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.

The project, ‘Library in Covid Centre’, has been jointly started by the corporation and Let’s Read Foundation.

“COVID-19 positive patients have a long time after being admitted to the jumbo facility. It is possible to lose the morale by thinking about the disease when a patient is alone and away from family. In that case, books will help them take their minds off those thoughts, to some extent,” a doctor from the CIDCO exhibition centre said.

Books in Marathi, Hindi and English are available at the library. “There are light and interesting books as well as biographies of inspiring people. The books were selected carefully to make sure only positive and entertaining books are made available. Besides, there are patients who have brought their own books to the centre,” Mr. Bangar said.

Currently, one shelf with 500 books has been placed in each ward of the jumbo facility. Mr. Bangar on Sunday interacted with patients and got a positive response to the initiative. The corporation has now planned to have a similar library at the other COVID-19 facilities as well.