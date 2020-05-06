Mumbai

Stay near workplaces in Mumbai, KDMC residents told

Tough task: Essential service workers of the BMC and the government wait in a queue for a bus at Dadar.

From Friday, limits on entry, exit to Kalyan-Dombivli

Kalyan-Dombivli residents working in Mumbai, including government officials, will not be allowed to leave or enter Kalyan from Friday in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said on Tuesday.

He said 224 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits. “Of them, 73 were found to be working in Mumbai while 28 others were their contacts. They were found to be working in various establishments like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), hospitals, police department, and banks in Mumbai,” he said in a recorded message.

While acknowledging the importance of the service provided by these people, Mr. Suryavanshi underlined the fear among residents in view of the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in the KDMC limits.

He said, “Safety of family members of those working in Mumbai is also an issue. Hence we have requested their establishments to make arrangements for their stay in places like hotels near their places of work. We have been informed that the BMC is making arrangements for their employees near their place of work.”

Comments
