Stay home, have a simple New Year celebration, advices Maharashtra government

Issues guidelines asking people to avoid gathering at beaches; says curfew still in place

The Maharashtra government on Monday appealed to people to remain indoors on New Year’s eve and hold simple celebrations.

A set of guidelines issued ahead of December 31 celebrations, comes a week after the State government imposed night curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the wake of new strain of coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom. It has asked people to not gather at beaches, parks and public places to bid adieu to 2020, and reminded them to follow social distancing and follow all health guidelines.

The guidelines said, “Even though there is no day-long curfew on December 31, 2020, citizens should celebrate the New Year at home in a simple manner. On December 31, the citizens should not gather in larger numbers at beach, gardens or even on the roads. Instead, special attention should be paid to ensure that there is social distancing in public places and everyone uses masks and sanitizers.”

Every year thousands of people gather at popular spots like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai to usher in the new year. However, this year due to the pandemic, everyone should take extra care of their health, the guidelines said.

“Citizens over the age of 60 and children under the age of 10 are advised to avoid going out. Religious/cultural events and processions should not be organised on the occasion of New Year’s Eve,” it said, adding that fireworks should be avoided and noise pollution regulations strictly adhered to. People visiting places of worship on January 1 must take care to avoid crowding, the guidelines said.

“Social distancing must be followed. The concerned authorities should take appropriate precautionary measures from the point of view of health and hygiene of the citizens,” it said.