State’s young politicians rise to task on ground

The novel coronavirus-related lockdown pushed Ruturaj Patil (29), the Congress’ first-time MLA from Kolhapur South, headlong into his first grassroots test.

People in his constituency panicked as doctors shut their clinics soon after the lockdown was announced; they cited the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to stay away from work.

Mr. Patil lost no time, and organised 1,000 PPE kits for distribution to doctors in his constituency. He had barely addressed this crisis, when it was brought to his notice that over 10,000 families in the constituency had insufficient supplies of essentials because they had no ration cards. “We managed to supply 5 kg of wheat and rice each to these families,” he said.

Closer home, in Mumbai, the young Congress MLA, Zeeshan Siddiqui (27), was among the first politicians to arrive at Bandra station a few weeks ago where thousands of migrant labourers had gathered, demanding they be allowed to go home. He helped police disperse the crowd that day, and has been seen on the streets since, addressing the issues of slum dwellers and other residents in his constituency.

Mr. Patil and Mr. Siddiqui are the GenNext of Maharashtra’s political set-up that is cutting its teeth during the current crisis.

From being on the ball with social media responses to handling the responsibility of a constituency, providing relief or even ensuring the safe return of people stranded in other States during the lockdown, the young politicians are staying connected with the people while their seniors handle macro political issues.

Parikshit Dhume (34), Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Thane, is working with a helpline providing psychological help during the lockdown. “The response is huge. We are also working with migrant labourers stuck in Thane and providing them relief,” he said. Mr. Dhume’s team is supplying ration kits consisting of 3 kg of wheat or rice, 1 kg of dal, and 1 kg oil and salt to those in need.

The MLAs representing semi-urban and rural segments are not being left behind in this. The Nationalist Congress Party’s first-time MLA, Rohit Pawar (34), who also heads Baramati Agro Limited, has provided 50,000 litres of sanitisers in every district of the State, including 15,000 litres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “We supply sanitisers where they are needed without any cost to government establishments, religious places, and hospitals. We are helping the State in this fight against the novel coronavirus,” he said.

Mr. Pawar recently held a video conference with another first-time MLA-turned-minister Aaditya Thackeray (29) of the Shiv Sena after a few people expressed their wish to join the State in the battle against the pandemic. Mr. Thackeray has been responding to calls for help online and is active on the ground as well, tackling the spread of the disease in his constituency, Worli. “He was seeking reports from ward officials when the number of patients increased in Worli. From staying abreast of global updates to engaging the local administration in relief work, he has been managing everything,” said his aide.

Amit Thackeray (27), son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, the Shiv Sena’s political rival, is not to be left behind in the effort. The young Thackeray is a relatively new entrant to politics, and has been at the centre of the party’s activities over the past year. “The party workers and I have been working consistently in various parts of Mumbai to provide help wherever necessary. We are providing rations and PPE kits,”he told The Hindu. Two days ago, Mr. Thackeray supplied 100 PPE kits to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors.

Satyajeet Tambe (36), president of the Maharashtra Youth Congress, was the first to sound the alarm on students from Maharashtra stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota. “Both the Maharahtra and Rajasthan governments acted swiftly, and I am sure the students will soon be home,” he said.

The State Youth Congress recently organised blood donation camps with the government blood bank running out of stocks. “We do this for the people of the State. At a time of crisis, we appeal to everyone to come together and join us to defeat the virus,” he said.

With young blood at the helm, that shouldn’t be a difficult road to cross.