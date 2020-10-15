State’s recovery rate crosses 85%

13,714 recoveries, 10,226 new cases, sharp spike of 337 deaths

Maharashtra’s active cases continued to dip further with 13,714 COVID-19 recoveries being reported as opposed to 10,226 new cases on Thursday. While the State’s total case tally has now reached 15,64,615, its active cases have come down to 1,92,459.

However, a fatality spike of 337 saw the death toll climb to 41,196. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 13,30,483, with the State’s recovery rate at 85.04%.

“Of a total of 79,14,651 laboratory samples tested thus far, 15,64,615 (19.77%) have returned positive with around 76,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.63%.

Pune district reported a little over 1,200 cases to take its tally to 3,20,681, and 67 deaths (of which 51 are from an earlier period) saw its total death toll climb to 6,358. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate has climbed to a new high of nearly 90%, with the number of active cases dipping below 26,000.

2,211 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported a big surge of 2,211 cases to take its total case tally to 2,36,721, of which 22,555 are active cases. Another 46 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 9,601. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 500 cases as its total case tally crossed 75,500. Eight new deaths saw its death toll rise to 2,022.

The Kalyan Dombivali civic body reported nine deaths as its death toll rose to 966, while 250 cases saw its total case tally rise to 50,948.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a big spike of more than 1,000 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 89,687, of which 8,618 are active, while 22 deaths took the toll to 2,388.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 28 deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,329. As many as 289 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 43,754, of which 7,642 are active. Sangli reported more than 220 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 44,017 of which 5,599 are active. With a sharp fatality surge of 40, the total death toll has risen to 1,383. Kolhapur recorded just 91 new cases to take its total case tally to 46,176, of which 2,958 are active. With 13 deaths, the total death toll stands at 1,498.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 600 cases, taking its total tally to 87,886, of which 12,930 are active. With eight deaths, the district’s total death toll reached 1,471. Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 182 cases and just four deaths as its total case tally reached 51,654, of which only 3,548 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,317.

A total of 23,27,493 people across the State are in home quarantine and 23,183 are in institutional quarantine facilities.