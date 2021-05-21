State’s active cases dip below 4 lakh; rural areas report surge

Pune

21 May 2021 00:14 IST

Nearly 1,000 deaths, 29,911 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Recoveries continued to rise in Maharashtra, with 47,371 patients being discharged on Thursday as opposed to 29,911 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active case tally further down to 3,83,253.

Even as cases in the urban pockets of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik continued to decline, rural areas reported a surge, especially in the districts in the ‘sugar heartland’ as well as Amravati, where the new strains had supposedly originated.

Nearly 1,000 deaths were added to the toll, of which 738 had occurred during the last week. Of these, 429 had been recorded over the last 48 hours, as per the State Health Department figures. The total death toll has now risen to 85,355. The State’s total case tally has reached 54,97,448, while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 50,26,308, with the recovery rate rising to 91.43%.

“Of a total of 3,18,74,364 laboratory samples tested thus far, 54,97,448 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 17.09%) have returned positive, with over 2.86 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stood at 1.55%.

Pune reported more than 3,600 new cases to take its total case tally to 9,88,611. As per the State Health Department figures, 91 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 10,728. As per district authorities, the active case tally has dipped to 65,000, while the total toll has crossed 15,700.

1,433 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,433 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,92,785, while the active case count has declined further to 28,987. As many as 59 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,410.

Nagpur district reported more than 1,000 cases as its total case tally reached 4,83,377, of whom 19,615 are active. With 36 deaths, the death toll has risen to 6,318.

Satara reported 1,720 cases and 15 deaths, taking its total cases to 1,42,362, of whom 18,942 are active. Its death toll has risen to 2,666.

Kolhapur continued to witness high fatality spikes, with 52 deaths and more than 1,000 cases being reported as its total death toll rose to 3,010 and its total cases reached 95,226, of whom 14,232 are active.

Solapur reported 28 deaths and more than 1,600 cases as its total death toll rose to 3,596 and the total cases reached 1,49,896, of whom 19,783 are active.

Amravati in Vidarbha reported 22 deaths and more than 1,400 new cases, taking its total cases to 82,955, of whom 10,685 are active while its total death toll has risen to 1,263.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported nearly 1,600 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,74,903, of whom 18,152 are active, while 20 deaths pushed its total death toll to 4,188.