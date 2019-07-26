Statement of Andheri victim’s father inconsistent, say police

Investigations into the death of Oshiwara resident Vicky Ganji (33) have revealed that he was not on good terms with his father, Srinivas (55), who has been arrested in connection with the death.

Vicky was found dead with a single gunshot wound to his chest on Monday night. The Oshiwara police on Thursday said they found Mr. Ganji’s statement to be inconsistent. While the motive behind the murder has still not been ascertained, police suspect he had a role.

“When the father found his son lying on the floor he confidently told us he had been shot dead. At that time, no gunshot wound was visible. This led to initial suspicions,” a police official said.

Police said the investigation had revealed that the father and son were not on good terms because the victim had been unemployed since January. “Mr. Ganji also confessed that they were having some issues over the property,” the officer said.

The police also suspect that the reason behind the murder could be the victim’s disapproval of his father’s extramarital affair. Vicky also used to consume drugs on a regular basis which could have made the matter worse, officials said.

The court on Thursday sent Mr. Ganji to police custody till July 29.