State yet to spell out new lockdown norms

A new quarantine centre is being readied at the Maharashtra Nature Park in Dharavi on Sunday.

18 May 2020 02:36 IST

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced to extend the lockdown till the midnight of May 31, kick-starting the fourth phase of the restrictions, to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Announcing the lockdown till May 31, the State government said ‘all earlier orders shall be aligned with order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of May 31, 2020. The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course.’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting with senior ministers from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government two days ago to discuss the phase four of the lockdown in Maharashtra. After the meeting, it was learnt that relaxations on movement restrictions as well as industry operations will be given in green and orange zones.

As per the Centre’s guidelines, the State can decide on rest of the issues following above mentioned instructions.