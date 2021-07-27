State will cooperate with Jharkhand police: NCP

Team is probing BJP leaders’ role in bid to topple govt.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an alliance partner in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, on Monday said that the State would cooperate with the Jharkhand police team which would be arriving here to probe the role of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in attempting to destabilise the government there.

“The Jharkhand police have arrested one journalist, Abishek Dubey, who has named former Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule from the BJP and also exposed the plan to topple the government there by bribing MLAs. He has also named two MLAs from the BJP’s State unit,” Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Mr. Malik said that the Jharkhan government had formed three special investigations teams of which one team would be visiting Maharashtra.

The NCP said three BJP office-bearers from Maharashtra — Mohit Kambok, Amit Yadav and Ashutosh Thakkar — had gone to Jharkhand on July 21 to bribe the MLAs. “They ran away after the police got hint of the happenings. At a time when Maharashtra is battling with flood and loss of human lives, the Maharashtra BJP is sending money to topple governments. Earlier, the same connection was clear when the Karanataka government was toppled. We hope the Jharkhand police will reach to the core of it,” the Minister said.

Mr. Malik also slammed Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane who had come to visit flood-affected Konkan region where after visiting Taliye village, which was hit by landslide, he said that the BJP was waiting and people should give it power. “When the State is suffering from natural calamities, the BJP is dreaming of power. This is the level it has stooped to,” the NCP leader said.