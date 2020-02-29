State will be free of single-use plastic by May 1, says Minister

Mumbai

29 February 2020 01:05 IST

84,000 kg banned items seized; ₹4 cr. recovered in penalties

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray told the Legislative Council on Friday.

Mr. Thackeray was responding to a question posed by Anant Gadgil (Congress) on single-use disposable plastic items such as carry bags, straws, cups and plates being freely available in markets despite a State-wide ban on them.

In 2018, the previous State government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons and plates.

Mr. Gadgil’s question read, “Is it true that despite the ban, plastic is freely available in markets in Mumbai? Is it true that the municipal corporation has not been able to implement the ban effectively? What action is the government taking?”

In his written answer, Mr. Thackeray informed the House that between June 2018 and February 1, 2020, a total of 84,210 kg of banned plastic items had been confiscated and ₹4 crore was recovered in penalties. Mr. Thackeray said, “I have instructed divisional commissioners, collectors and urban local bodies to make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic from May 1.”

Responding to various questions, Mr. Thackeray mentioned that there are arguments over the efficiency of glass bottles, the large amounts of water required to clean these bottles and whether plastic bottles should be called single-use. The Minister said plastic bottles of soft drinks are exempt from the ban as of now.

Responding to a member’s question to allow thicker plastic bags, Mr. Thackeray said even large plastic bags are harmful as they choke nullahs. He said a detailed discussion will have to take place on banning ‘plaster of Paris’.

He added that the government has fixed ₹15 per kg as the rate under the buyback policy of plastic items from conservancy workers.