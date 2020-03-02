State urges 170 travellers from Iran to stay in isolation at home

The State Health Department has appealed to 170 people from Maharashtra, who arrived in Mumbai from Iran since February 1, to remain in isolation at home, following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Iran.

Iran has reported more than 380 cases and 34 deaths due to COVID-19, but the screening of travellers arriving from there only began last week.

“After arriving in Mumbai, these 170 people have travelled to various parts of Maharashtra. We have already reached out to the local health authorities to track them and follow up,” said an official.

In the appeal issued on Sunday, the health officials said these travellers are advised home isolation for 14 days from their date of departure from Iran. “Local health authorities will contact them daily for their health status. If they develop symptoms like fever, cough or cold, they will be admitted to identified isolation wards and will be tested for COVID-19,” the appeal said.

It added that travellers who have not been contacted by health authorities should self-report.

As many as 61,939 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport since January, of whom 370 were from Maharashtra. Of the 125 samples sent for testing till date, 121 were negative. At present, eight people, including six in Mumbai and one each in Pune and Nashik, are admitted to isolation wards.

Of these, a 38-year-old man who had returned from a long stay in South Korea was placed under isolation on Sunday at the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. Health officials said he had left on February 2 and returned on February 29, after which he developed fever.