State transfers ₹54.75 cr. for tickets of migrants

The Maharashtra government has transferred ₹54.75 crore to various district collectors from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for financing the train tickets of migrant workers who don’t have the means to pay for them.

The government has transferred money to all 36 district collectors in the State, depending on the need and the number of migrants. The two highest included Mumbai city district and Nagpur, the former receiving ₹12.96 crore and the latter ₹12 crore. Mumbai suburban received ₹10 crore, while Pune was given ₹8 crore. In all, ₹54,75,47,070 were provided across the State.

The decision to finance the railway tickets for stranded migrant workers was taken last week. The State government through its transport arm, MSRTC, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also been providing buses to migrants walking on the road till the borders of neighbouring States. On Wednesday, it transported around 27,528 people via 1,200 buses. Over the last five days, MSRTC has transported 72,956 migrant workers until the borders of States like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.