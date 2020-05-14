Mumbai

State transfers ₹54.75 cr. for tickets of migrants

The Maharashtra government has transferred ₹54.75 crore to various district collectors from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for financing the train tickets of migrant workers who don’t have the means to pay for them.

The government has transferred money to all 36 district collectors in the State, depending on the need and the number of migrants. The two highest included Mumbai city district and Nagpur, the former receiving ₹12.96 crore and the latter ₹12 crore. Mumbai suburban received ₹10 crore, while Pune was given ₹8 crore. In all, ₹54,75,47,070 were provided across the State.

The decision to finance the railway tickets for stranded migrant workers was taken last week. The State government through its transport arm, MSRTC, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also been providing buses to migrants walking on the road till the borders of neighbouring States. On Wednesday, it transported around 27,528 people via 1,200 buses. Over the last five days, MSRTC has transported 72,956 migrant workers until the borders of States like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 2:02:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/state-transfers-5475-cr-for-tickets-of-migrants/article31578404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY