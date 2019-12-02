State tourism holds roadshow in Kolkata

Maharashtra Tourism department held a roadshow in Kolkata over the weekend, to strengthen its outreach among the travel and trade industry by connecting with around 100 companies.

The roadshow was an interactive session where meetings were conducted to introduce and brief the companies about the products and services offered, along with the indulgence in cultural performance depicting the culture of the State.

The State also introduced its own flexible packages to suit customers’ need and comfort. These packages, tailor-made by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, include the State’s resorts, with impeccable locations and views.

Dilip Gawade, director, directorate of tourism, government of Maharashtra, said, “The State which is also known as the gateway to the heart of India has a wide plethora of attractions. It is adorned by the beautiful Sahyadri ranges of the Western Ghats with high mountains that disappear into the morning mist, while the sprawling belt of the Konkan coast has a long-spread of beaches,” he said.

“There are forts, caves, and forests which are home to some of the most unique wildlife, flora and fauna. The temples, palaces and shrines in the State speak of an age-old legacy of religions, spirituality, culture and heritage that give the state its unique identity,” Mr. Gawade said.

Deputy director, directorate of tourism (Aurangabad), Srimant Harkar said it is exciting to see such enthusiastic response from the travel industry in the city.

“The roadshow was well received, and it helped us understand the dynamics of the State. Aurangabad is the pride of Maharashtra, which attracts tourists and heritage enthusiast from all over the world,” he said.

The roadshow was attended by authorities of Association of Tourism West Bengal, Bengal Travel Agents Association, Association of Eastern Himalaya Travels, Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, and Indian Association of Tour Operators.