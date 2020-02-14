State to train graduates to work with administration

As part of the Maharashtra government’s soon-to-be-launched Maha e-skill 2020 mission, the government will extend a one-and-a-half-year certificate course to over one lakh graduates in the State by giving them an opportunity to work with the government administration, from the tehsil to secretariat level.

Each candidate will be provided with a fixed stipend of ₹9,000 per month for a period of one year during the tenure.

The move comes in the wake of reports of cancellation of the ‘CM fellow’ scheme started by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government, uner which selected youngsters were working directly in coordination with the Chief Minister’s Office and monitoring the implementation of various government schemes at the local level.

According to an official from the State’s Skill Development Department, the new scheme will provide the opportunity to over one lakh graduates, irrespective of their field of education, to work directly with various government departments.

“The first six months will contain practicals. The trainees will be learning about all the functions of the government: the different works and departments. In the next year, these youngsters will be given actual work in their respective departments,” said an official from the Skill Development Department.

The scheme is a part of the MVA government’s larger Maha e-Skill Mission 2020, which is likely to be announced on May 1, which is celebrated as Maharashtra Day.

“These individuals will be trained in the functioning of the government as well as learn how various decisions are taken and schemes implemented for the greater public good,” said the officer.

The experience will open up private as well as government-sector opportunities.

The only criterion to apply for this will be the completion of graduation from any stream.

“We believe this skill development will result in making youngsters ready for the job market. We are in the final stage of preparation of a vision document for the scheme,” he said.

Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik said his department is in the process of being revamped and he will soon be announcing measures for this.