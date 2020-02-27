State to set up disease control institute

In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the possibility of dealing with such cases in future, the government has decided to set up a State Institute of Disease Control and Prevention, the first of its kind by any State government.

At present, only one such institute, National Centre for Disease Control, is being run by the Central government.

According to officials from the Medical Education Department, the proposal for the institute is being prepared and different stakeholders such as the Public Health, Higher and Technical Education and Finance Departments will hold a discussion on it.

Proposal being drafted

An official from the Medical Education Department said, “The proposal is in a nascent stage. We are chalking out the plan and finalising the possible place to set it up. The idea was mooted after the debate on the coronavirus outbreak. The country has only one such institute and no State government deals with the issue of fighting such diseases.” The official said around 17% to 20% deaths are due to non-prevention of diseases as per the national average.

The Medical Education Department is also planning to set up a medical college and hospital in every district of the State to ensure affordable and effective medical services.

“The cost of each such college with hospital varies based on the number of beds. But approximately it will cost ₹500 crore per district to carry out the project,” said the official.