State to lift lockdown after May 31 in calibrated manner: Ajoy Mehta

Mumbai

27 May 2020 00:57 IST

‘People will be informed in advance to avoid panic’

The government is looking at lifting lockdown restrictions after May 31 in a ‘gradual and calibrated manner’ but COVID-19 cases are bound to rise as this happens, State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had indicated that the lockdown must not be lifted as abruptly as it was imposed — alluding to the four-hour notice provided by the Centre in March when the first phase of nationwide lockdown began.

“I can assure you, as we relax the lockdown, we will inform you in advance so that there is no panic. First, we will start things that are a necessity while elective activities will follow,” said the chief secretary, stressing that the lockdown cannot be removed in one go.

The government’s top consideration for relaxing the lockdown is to consider the extent and acceleration of infections in a particular area. “The minute you relax the lockdown, there will be a surge in cases, no doubt. If we want to maintain a low death rate and lower it further, we have to check if districts have the health infrastructure to deal with the surged cases,” he emphasised, adding that the lockdown has helped the State increase beds for patients, especially ICU beds.

‘No inter-district travel’

95% of the State’s cases were in 25 municipal corporations, so cases are predominantly happening in urban areas, Mr. Mehta explained. The health infrastructure in these areas was mapped to assess where a surge in fresh cases could be handled. He said. “We found several districts [that cannot take the load] like Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Amravati and that is why they are still in the red zone. This way, 95% of the State was freed on May 19 itself. But we still kept one precaution in place that there will be no inter-district travel as that would increase cases.”

Mr. Mehta pointed out that actual cases in the State have belied the most pessimistic projections. “This means the system is working and people are aware. There is a huge effort behind this, with 16,000 people involved in contact tracing. This is a war where the system works along with people,” he said.

Contrary to projections that the State will have 1.5 lakh cases by May 1, there were only 10,000 at the time. Similarly, an estimate of 90,000 cases for May 15, didn’t fructify, as cases were only 29,000 then, the chief secretary pointed out. “Now for May 30, there was again an estimate of 1.51 lakh cases…” he said, juxtaposing it with the State’s current tally of 54,000-odd cases.