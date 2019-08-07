Mumbai

State to invoke MESMA if doctors go on strike

more-in

With health services in public hospitals likely to be affected due to the State-wide strike of resident doctors on Wednesday, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has warned of invoking the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA).

“It is a time of emergency where many people are affected by floods across the State. If the doctors strike, we will invoke MESMA against them,” Dr. T.P. Lahane, head of DMER, said.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors has demanded regularity and hike in stipend and maternity and tuberculosis leaves. “We have already released the pending stipends of resident doctors in some colleges. We have also agreed to a hike of ₹5,000, but it may take about two weeks,” Dr. Lahane said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
public health/community medicine
hospital and clinic
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2019 5:50:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/state-to-invoke-mesma-if-doctors-go-on-strike/article28840567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY