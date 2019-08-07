State to invoke MESMA if doctors go on strike

With health services in public hospitals likely to be affected due to the State-wide strike of resident doctors on Wednesday, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has warned of invoking the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA).

“It is a time of emergency where many people are affected by floods across the State. If the doctors strike, we will invoke MESMA against them,” Dr. T.P. Lahane, head of DMER, said.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors has demanded regularity and hike in stipend and maternity and tuberculosis leaves. “We have already released the pending stipends of resident doctors in some colleges. We have also agreed to a hike of ₹5,000, but it may take about two weeks,” Dr. Lahane said.