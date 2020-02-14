Mumbai

State to give homes to nearly 5,000 dabbawalas under PMAY

World famous: According to Ajit Pawar, the expertise of Mumbai’s dabbawalas is appreciated worldwide.

World famous: According to Ajit Pawar, the expertise of Mumbai’s dabbawalas is appreciated worldwide.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Building for delivery men to be constructed: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra government will give homes to nearly 5,000 dabbawalas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday directed that immediate action should be taken to resolve the housing issues of the men involved in the popular tiffin delivery service.

A meeting was held by Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse-Patil; Additional Chief Secretary of Housing Department, Sanjay Kumar; Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department Manukumar Srivastava; Principal Secretary of the Labour Development Department Rajesh Kumar, and MHADA vice president Milind Maheskar.

Mr. Pawar said the expertise of the dabbawalas in Mumbai has been appreciated worldwide.

“Tourists and students come from all over the world to learn the skills of dabbawalas. There should be a separate building showcasing their work. For this, a Mumbai dabbawala building will be constructed immediately,” Mr. Pawar said.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Dabbawala Association, Kiran Gawande, Ramdas Karwande and Ritesh Andre, among others.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 1:35:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/state-to-give-homes-to-nearly-5000-dabbawalas-under-pmay/article30814864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY