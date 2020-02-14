State to give homes to nearly 5,000 dabbawalas under PMAY

The Maharashtra government will give homes to nearly 5,000 dabbawalas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday directed that immediate action should be taken to resolve the housing issues of the men involved in the popular tiffin delivery service.

A meeting was held by Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse-Patil; Additional Chief Secretary of Housing Department, Sanjay Kumar; Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department Manukumar Srivastava; Principal Secretary of the Labour Development Department Rajesh Kumar, and MHADA vice president Milind Maheskar.

Mr. Pawar said the expertise of the dabbawalas in Mumbai has been appreciated worldwide.

“Tourists and students come from all over the world to learn the skills of dabbawalas. There should be a separate building showcasing their work. For this, a Mumbai dabbawala building will be constructed immediately,” Mr. Pawar said.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Dabbawala Association, Kiran Gawande, Ramdas Karwande and Ritesh Andre, among others.